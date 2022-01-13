Demi Lovato Is Determined To Heal Their ‘Inner Child’

Entertainment
Demi Lovato is serious about healing all areas of their life, and that includes their inner child. It’s no secret that the 29-year-old former Disney starlet-turned-pop diva has had a troubled life in the spotlight, having battled drug and alcohol addiction, eating disorders, body image issues and mental health concerns for more than a decade.

After a heroin overdose on July 24, 2018 that nearly killed them, Lovato took a hiatus and then made an incredible comeback in 2020. They have since focused on healing, self-love and being in better control of their life.

‘Little Demi’

Back in November 2021, the Sonny With a Chance alum took to Instagram Stories with an adorable and heartfelt post. It was a screenshot of their lock screen that showed a childhood photo of them flashing a big grin. They captioned it, “This is my new background until I feel I’ve healed my inner child enough to change it. It’s a great constant reminder that I should only speak to myself with Little Demi in mind.. only love and healing words for this lil bb.”

‘I’m Proud Of You’

To further emphasize their of message of healing, the Cool for the Summer singer also posted a fan-made video featuring the scene from the Pixar movie Coco where Miguel puts a ripped picture back together. But instead of the original photo from the film, it showed two smiling images of Lovato, one young and the other older. Playing in the background was the Tiktok-famous song with the lyrics, “And I wanted you to know that, by the way, I'm proud of you.”

Engagement And Coming Out

Lovato has definitely been focusing their energies on healing and being their true self after that near-fatal overdose in 2018. In May 2021, they publicly declared that they were changing their pronouns to they/them, but admitted in an interview that they already identified as nonbinary as early as March 2020.

At around the same time, the Dancing with the Devil artist started dating actor Max Ehrich. The two eventually got engaged but Lovato said their gender identity caused problems in the relationship.

‘Most Authentic Self’

The pop superstar said that while being in a straight relationship at the time was “great,” it made them ignore “all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner.”

“I mean, in hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself,” they continued. “And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

