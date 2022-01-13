Demi Lovato Is Determined To Heal Their ‘Inner Child’

Demi Lovato is serious about healing all areas of their life, and that includes their inner child. It’s no secret that the 29-year-old former Disney starlet-turned-pop diva has had a troubled life in the spotlight, having battled drug and alcohol addiction, eating disorders, body image issues and mental health concerns for more than a decade.

After a heroin overdose on July 24, 2018 that nearly killed them, Lovato took a hiatus and then made an incredible comeback in 2020. They have since focused on healing, self-love and being in better control of their life.