NBA Rumors: Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster Sends Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal To Sixers

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Simmons had expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else.

However, despite being aware of their star's unhappiness with the team, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made it clear to everyone in the league that they won't trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out the City of Brotherly Love. To convince them to engage in a blockbuster deal, interested teams would have to offer a trade package that includes an All-Star caliber player who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.