Crystal Hefner Removes 'Everything Fake' From Her Body

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has made an astonishing reveal - the 35-year-old has lost thousands of social media followers after "removing everything fake" from her body. The influencer is currently in the news for a candid Instagram post, one seeing her showing the numbers as her following dropped in the wake of losing the implants.

Crystal had previously confessed to nearly dying by going under the knife for a fat transfer back in 2020. Now, it looks like she's been getting shade for choosing to return to being #natural.

Removing The Fakery

Scroll for photos. Sharing a stunning black-and-white selfie by her Christmas tree, the ex to Playboy mogul Hugh made it more about the caption as she opened:

"After the last handful of years staying true to myself on social media, I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way and for that I thank you."

She added that over the past five years, her account had become less NSFW - "the real me," she told fans.

'Sex Sells'

Speaking of her Playboy days, the star, who married Hugh in 2012, added:

"I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life." Then came the big change reveal.

Ditching The Fakery

Crystal, who remained married to Hugh until he passed in 2017, stated: "I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos. I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine.⁣"

Perhaps most shocking to fans is the response manifested by Crystal's following. "As I made this transition, I always thought… “Will my account survive?” as I saw followers drop by the thousands every day (I use socialblade.com to check, you can type in any username and see for yourself). I was in the red," she admitted.

Fan Support

The San Diego, CA native, who was 2009's Playboy Playmate of the Year, still boasts a healthy 3 million followers, and things are turning around. "But now it has shifted. Now it’s in the green. Most days the count is growing. Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money," Crystal told fans.

Quick to like the post - and themselves going through a re-invention - was reality star and former teen bride Courtney Stodden. The post itself has topped 15,000 likes.

