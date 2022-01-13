Crystal Hefner Removes 'Everything Fake' From Her Body

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has made an astonishing reveal - the 35-year-old has lost thousands of social media followers after "removing everything fake" from her body. The influencer is currently in the news for a candid Instagram post, one seeing her showing the numbers as her following dropped in the wake of losing the implants.

Crystal had previously confessed to nearly dying by going under the knife for a fat transfer back in 2020. Now, it looks like she's been getting shade for choosing to return to being #natural.