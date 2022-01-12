NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Raptors For Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the big names that has recently surfaced on the rumor mill. With his inconsistent performance earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that the Lakers should explore trading Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

As of now, the Lakers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to move Davis but if they decide to trade him, it would only be in a deal that would enable them to build a more competitive roster around LeBron James.