NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Raptors For Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the big names that has recently surfaced on the rumor mill. With his inconsistent performance earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that the Lakers should explore trading Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

As of now, the Lakers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to move Davis but if they decide to trade him, it would only be in a deal that would enable them to build a more competitive roster around LeBron James.

Anthony Davis To Toronto Raptors

One of the dark-horse trade partners for the Lakers in the potential deal involving Davis is the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Jack Simone of NBA Analysis Network suggested a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Raptors to acquire Davis from the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a package that includes Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, and Svi Mykhailiuk to the Lakers in exchange for Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Anthony Davis Becomes Raptors' Main Guy

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Lakers would be similar to the move Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri made in 2018 when they brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. Instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the suggested deal would allow them to turn two key players into a legitimate superstar in Davis.

Davis would immediately become the Raptors' new main guy who would try to lead them to their second NBA championship title. In Toronto, he would be surrounded by the Raptors' remaining core of Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, and Gary Trent Jr.

Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Raptors

Davis may still be recovering from an injury but once he returns to his 100 percent healthy, he would be an incredible addition to the Raptors. Compared to Siakam, Davis is more capable of taking the role the Raptors' No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor. This was proven by his previous stint with the New Orleans Pelicans where he was considered the face of the franchise.

Aside from being a prolific scorer, Davis would also give the Raptors a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, quality rim protector, and decent floor-spacer.

Lakers Replace Anthony Davis While Adding Elite Two-Way Threat

For the Lakers, the potential deal would be worth exploring if they no longer believe that Davis could help James win another NBA championship title. By sending him to Toronto, the Lakers would be acquiring an All-Star caliber replacement for Davis in Siakam, an elite two-way threat in Anunoby, and two reliable shooters in Watanabe and Mykhailiuk.

Siakam may not be as good as Davis, but he could also play multiple positions and has championship experience. This season, he's averaging 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

