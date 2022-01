Lady Gaga is pulling off Kylie Minogue energy while in a futuristic white hooded dress with a leggy thigh slit. The singer and House of Gucci actress quickly had her Instagram followers getting major Minogue vibes in a photo this week, one posted as part of her W Mag shoot.

Gaga gained over 700,000 likes in a day as she posed looking stunning in her crisp-white dress, also donning massive platform heels and holding a rose. She got only love, plus celebrity attention. Check it out below.