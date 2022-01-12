Gymnast Sunisa Lee Stuns Stretching In Figure-Hugging Sportswear

Sunisa Lee
SunisaLee/Instagram

Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Sunisa See is stretching in clingy gym-wear while ear-marking her fashion status - it isn't just gymnastics for the Gold Medal winner. Sunisa is fresh from announcing she's got a clothing collab with affordable apparel brand Pretty Little Thing, and a new video is seeing her showing off the range.

Sunisa, 18, joins the likes of model Jordyn Woods and artist Doja Cat in joining forces with PLT. Unsurprisingly, her latest video included a little physical activity. Check it out below.

Pretty Little Thing Collab

Scroll for the video, plus photos from the PLT shoot.

Sunisa Lee x PrettyLittleThing brings a stylish collection not limited to the Green Sculpt Luxe Sports Bra and Green Sculpt Piping Detail Gym Leggings. Lee updated her Instagram this week with a video mash-up, one seeing her stretching in her green matching set, also posing in a blue look and delivering an impressive floor flip between limbering up.

Further moments saw her swathed in trendy sweats as she posed with fellow models. More after the video.

See More Photos Below

The post came as Sunisa's collection launches - she took to her caption with excitement, telling fans:

"It’s finally HERE 💥 I’m so excited to announce my collection with @prettylittlething is now available to shop. I can’t wait for you all to wear the sets we designed! Use the link in my bio to shop #PoweredbyPLT."

Sunisa quickly caught a like from 32-year-old Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, herself boasting a sell-out sneaker collab with APL. See what PLT thinks of Sunisa below.

Calling All Sporty Dolls

Pretty Little Thing, which also boasts influencer partnerships with stars including reality star Larsa Pippen and model Demi Rose, proudly introduces Lee on its website, telling shoppers:

"Calling all our sporty dolls, our latest brand ambassador Sunisa Lee is here to serve you up this unmissable activewear edit that is sure to take your look from old to gold. This Olympic champion is here to make athleisure styling easy and help you work up a sweat whilst staying stylish and nailing all the new season trends."

Sky's The Limit

The rival to king-pin Fashion Nova adds:

"Whether you’re needing to give yourself an extra motivation boost or just wanting to upgrade your gym wear collection, this collection is sure to have all eyes on you."

Sunisa has also won herself Sports Illustrated's Athlete of the Year award, this as she continues to up her career game and social media following. She currently boasts 1.6 million Instagram followers and is kept tabs on by Ohio-born gymnast Simone Biles, plus Legally Blonde star Selma Blair.

