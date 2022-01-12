OMG! Simone Biles Nearly Ran Into Her Now-Boyfriend Jonathan Owens In December 2019

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, 24, and Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens, 25, have been dating for about one year-and-a-half and, while it's not clear exactly when they met, it seems they had a chance encounter months before they were officially introduced.

The revelation came over the weekend from the Olympic gymnast herself, who took to her Instagram Story to share she nearly bumped into Owens at a Texans' game back in December 2019.

Biles even had the pics to prove it and had no problem posting them for her 6.8 million following to see.

