OMG! Simone Biles Nearly Ran Into Her Now-Boyfriend Jonathan Owens In December 2019

Simone Biles
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Alexandra Lozovschi

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, 24, and Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens, 25, have been dating for about one year-and-a-half and, while it's not clear exactly when they met, it seems they had a chance encounter months before they were officially introduced.

The revelation came over the weekend from the Olympic gymnast herself, who took to her Instagram Story to share she nearly bumped into Owens at a Texans' game back in December 2019.

Biles even had the pics to prove it and had no problem posting them for her 6.8 million following to see.

Chance Encounter

Detailing how she almost crossed paths with Owens on the sidelines at NRG Stadium in Houston, Biles uploaded a picture of herself and two girlfriends, signaling the 5-foot-9 safety in the backdrop with an arrow.

“Okay how CRAZY is this photo, December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose [sic] behind me…… @jowens_3," the seven-time Olympic medalist wrote over the picture. “God works in mysterious ways!”

See the pic below!

Simone Biles

'The Craziest Thing'

Simone Biles | Instagram

Biles followed up with a second shot of Owens, which captured the NFL player from the front.

"not him walking in front of the camera before I’m introduced,” she quipped, adding two zany emoji and a pair of hearts.

“This is just the craziest thing to find in my phone,” the Olympian continued, via the New York Post. “Like HOW!!!!!”

Scroll for the pic!

Instagram-official since August 2020, Biles and Owens have gushed about their relationship on a number of occasions, with the footballer telling the Texas Monthly in June 2021 that it "was a match made in heaven."

He Didn't Know Who She Was

Simone Biles | Instagram

According to Glamour, Biles and Owens first connected on Raya sometime in March 2020, just three months after their chance encounter at NRG Stadium. As the football player confessed, he had no idea who she was at the time, which apparently worked in his favor as Biles was overwhelmed by fame and all the pressure she was dealing with.

“I didn’t know who she was," Owens told the Texas Monthly. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

Biles made the relationship official on Instagram five months afterward with a pair of couple selfies captioned "it’s just us."

See the pics below!

Pandemic Romance

Simone Biles | Instagram

Further dishing on their romance, which bloomed over the pandemic lockdown, Owens shared: “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything."

"So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger," he explained. "Now I’m so thankful.”

The couple is now rumored to be living together in Biles' Spring, Houston home, which the gymnastics' superstar purchased last year. They share the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom unit with his English Bulldog, Zeus, and her two Frenchies, Lilo and Rambo.

