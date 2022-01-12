Salma Hayek Delights In Bikini During Cold Ocean Dip

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek is admitting it was both "pleasure" and "pain" while showing her recent and rather chilly ocean dip. The 55-year-old Hollywood actress raked in major likes in her latest swimsuit photos, posting two candid shots of her reactions to sub-optimal temperatures and seeing little of the way of complaints from fans.

Big surprise, when Salma's in a bikini, it's a popular deal. The Eternals actress has gained over 1 million likes for her skimpy bikini action. See why, plus the celebrity like, below.

Pleasure & Pain

Scroll for the photos. Last year actually saw Hayek admitting she wasn't comfortable posting in swimwear - the Mexican gained weight for movie House of Gucci, even revealing she struggled to shift it.

Done with hiding and following a slew of bikini posts welcoming 2022, Salma posted from stunning light blue waters and seemingly having the ocean to herself. The Frida star, looking shocked and with an open mouth as she braved cool waters, wore a blue bikini, but it was all about the face, here.

Salma Hayek

See More Photos Below

A swipe right showed Salma closer up and looking happier, perhaps here having adjusted to the cold water. The mom of one took to her caption, writing: "The pain and pleasure of cold water 💦. El dolor y placer del agua fría. #pleasure #oceanlife." A like quickly came in from sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. Unsurprisingly, fire emoji filled the comments section as fans rushed to send love.

Salma has since updated to shout out her latest movie release. More photos below.

'House of Gucci' Love

Shutterstock | 2914948

In her latest share, Hayek posed with co-stars including singer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. She told fans:

"So honored to be part of the cast of @houseofguccimovie who just got nominated for the AARP Movies for grownups awards in the category of best ensemble cast 🍿🎥🎬 super honrada he perteneser al elenco de #casagucci que ha sido nominado como mejor elenco en los premios AARP." 2021 also brought The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife and Bliss movies from Salma - the latter released on Amazon Prime Video.

On Embracing Her Age

Salma was still 50 when she opened up to British health chain Holmes Place, revealing that she won't be pressured by Hollywood standards.

"I don’t dye [my hair] because I am curious to see how I am going to look with this," she said, adding: "I am sure in the next movie they will say sorry you will have to dye it but I am enjoying watching them come in. I don’t have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now I am comfortable being fifty. I am comfortable in my own skin."

