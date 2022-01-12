Trey Songz Accused Of Rape By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Jeffries claims that Songz assaulted her at the E11EVEN nightclub after meeting at Diddy's house earlier that night. According to the lawsuit, the young woman was dancing on a couch at the club when she felt "fingers being inserted into her vagina.” Upon turning around, she allegedly saw an intoxicated Songz “pulling his hand away from her bottom.”
In a statement to The Daily Beast, Jeffries and Gonzales' lawyer, Vrabeck, said: “We admire Dylan’s courage and willingness to stand up for herself and others. And like Jauhara Jeffries, Dylan is no longer willing to suffer in silence. We intend to pursue Dylan’s claims relentlessly and to a successful conclusion.”
Gonzales and Jeffries' claims add to a growing body of sexual misconduct allegations against Songz. In August 2020, a woman named Aliza accused the R&B star of allegedly urinating on her without her consent during an otherwise consensual sexual encounter, per PEOPLE.
Three years earlier, the singer was accused by actress Keke Palmer of tricking her to appear in his music video by using "sexual intimidation" and "secretly" filming her to put her in a music video "against my wishes."
Watch Plamer explain what happened in the video below.
Songz has denied all of the allegations.