Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence On Family & Memoir In 'GMA' Interview

The mother-of-two has also used the social media platform to speak up about the attacks she'd been getting from her older sister. In a video Instagram story shared in July, Spears opened up about the accusations of not supporting her sibling throughout the 13-year conservatorship.

"Hey everybody I just wanted to take a second to address things. Um, the only reason I haven’t before is, I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” Spears said, via The Blast.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve always loved, adored and supported my sister," continued the emotional video. "This is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls**t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Spears added: "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that.”