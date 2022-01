The rumors started when an incredible source posted on DeuxMoi that the couple had “hookups and flings” outside their marriage. One user even said they had it “on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful and in love as their social media image makes them out to be!”

Curious fans then linked the “well-known couple” to Ayesha and Stephen because of the e-mail’s tagline “Not So Golden” and Stephen plays for the Golden State Warriors.

People were further convinced when the subject read “Chefs on and off the court” as Ayesha is a known cookbook author and food show TV host. More rumors flew about the couple putting on a show for the cameras, and Daily Mail reported on an alleged debacle between the two in a high-profile law firm.