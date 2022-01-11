Kaley Cuoco Finally Learns How To Use Her Oven

We know and love Kaley Cuoco as a pet mom, but the actress is once again adding another feather to her hat – Cook (not her ex-husband's name). The Flight Attendant actress spent the weekend with her friends Monette, Zosia Mamet and Monette’s Chef boyfriend Sean MacDonald, learning new recipes and trying out new kitchen equipment. Together, they created mouthwatering dishes, including desserts and deep-dish pizza.

A Pizza Party

The trio baked pizzas in an outdoor oven, trying different toppings from pepperoni to onions and greens. The pizzas had thick charred crusts allowing the toppings to sit in its hollow. Kaley poses in grey sweats and a matching hat with her Chef Sean and Monette while showcasing their Italian dishes.

In the second slide, we see a close-up of the pizzas, two of which are pepperoni cheese with bay leaves and a third with onion rings, cheese, and blended greens. In one video, Kaley says cooking in an outdoor oven is so sexy and tells her 7 million Instagram fans Chef Sean is “showing me how to use this.”

Kaley Cuoco

Desserts Good For The Soul

Kaley also shared her team’s desserts, including a birthday cake with sprinkles and an orange topping cake. While the sprinkle cake is double-decked, the orange flavored one is a single-layer cake. The actress displays her colorful creations on equally multicolored fine china plates. Somewhere in the middle, there are dishes of salads and other exotic-looking meals we’d give anything to taste.

The post garnered over 198,000 likes, with many comments pointing out how good all the dishes looked, especially the pizza.

A Thankful Heart

Kaley thanks her friend for the “lovliest evening” in a grateful caption. She says, “Thank you @monettmoio for having ur amazingly talented chef bf @seanymacd come and cook for us and finally show me how to use my oven! The loveliest evening… and the desserts good for the soul.”

We’d be thankful too if we had a superstar private chef teach us to cook and friends who cleaned up after we made a mess learning. Fellow The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet who plays Cuoco’s best friend Annie, assists the actress with the kitchen cleanup. She poses for unaware shots by the kitchen sink and another with Kaley leaning lovingly on her back. Both barefaced beauties beam at the camera to capture a moment of friendship.

Back To Work

Although the actress has been quiet on her Instafeed lately, she keeps her loyal fans posted via her stories. From those posts, we can tell she’s back at work filming season two of her Emmy nominated series The Flight Attendant, and she revealed today that Sharon Stone would play opposite her as her mother! The mini hangout was a much-needed relaxation moment from hectic work life. It also debunked the rumors that Kaley Cuoco never gets along with her co-stars.

