Otis & Chad Gable Win The RAW Tag Team Championships

New RAW tag team champions were crowned this week on WWE RAW. Chad Gable and Otis (The Alpha Academy) defeated the team of Riddle and Randy Orton (RK-Bro) to win the belts.

This was the 2nd week in a row that Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro after having won a non-title match against them last week as well.

The two losses in a row are a blow for Orton and Riddle and come after some dissension was shown between the teammates backstage earlier in the show. Scroll down to learn more about Riddle and Orton's team possibly being in turmoil.