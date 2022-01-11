Selma Blair Shares Candid Health Update Amid MS Treatment

Selma Blair
Actress and champion multiple sclerosis (MS) fighter Selma Blair shared a candid health update on social media on January 9 and fans were quick to shower the Hellboy star with their love and support.

Posting for her 2.7 million followers on Instagram, the 49-year-old uploaded an intimate video of her Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG), which the star says is a "big luxury" to be able to do at home.

Noting that she's "feeling much better," Blair said she considered herself "very lucky" to not be in pain. She also talked about the stem cell transplant she received and detailed what a normal day focused on "medical things" looks like for her.

Getting Candid

Shutterstock | 2914948

Proving that her sense of humor doesn't fail her even on such days, Blair began the video by joking that her infusion machine resembled the Pixar movie WALL-E's titular character.

"I am kind of sleepy. Because my Wall-E device is doing its thing,” she said, turning the camera on the device and giving viewers a look around her bedroom.

Getting candid about how “this is a part of MS that doesn’t feel like that much fun to show," the actress, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2018 and has used both chemotherapy and stem cell transplant to treat it, said that she does "spend a good chunk of [her] life carving out time for the medical things that will help [her] continue getting better.”

"When I can get my hands on 'em," Selma added snapping her fingers, "I am in and I am happy."

Feeling 'Lucky'

Shutterstock | 751606

Blair stressed that she considered herself blessed not only for being able to get IVIG at home but also for being currently pain-free, acknowledging that's not the case for some people living with MS.

"I'm very lucky that these days are not painful for me," she said.

Blair continued: "I’m doing well. But yes, I’m still in it but feeling much better. And this is how days go oftentimes."

Getting herself into a tranquil state to the tune of Harry Connick Jr.'s "A Wink And A Smile" ahead of the IVIG treatment, the Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions actress opened up about how important it is to stay hydrated during infusions.

"You wanna kind of lubricate all those cells, hydrate 'em, let everything work through with less sludge and stuff. I imagine I'm a little sludgy," she shared, noting that she's been doing IVIG since before she got the stem cell, or bone marrow, transplant.

Fans Show Their Love

Shutterstock | 564025

While Blair's positive vibe could be felt throughout the clip, the movie star, who's been in two TV series since her MS diagnostic, Another Life and Lost in Space, ended the video on a particularly uplifting note.

"I did want just to check in because it's all of you that really always checked on me. And I hope that you're also finding the things that help you feel better," she said, before cutting to a "Happy 2022" message for her fans.

In her caption, Blair asked fans how they were doing, with countless people heeding her cordial invitation to share.

Followers praised Blair for her relentlessness, thanking her for the medical updates that provide "great information for so many."

"I think you’re amazing and that heart of yours is so big," said one person, telling Blair she was "powerful and beautiful."

"Oy! You patient girl! I had IVIG for a bit but as a chronic migrainer I couldn’t tolerate it 😢. So glad to see your gorgeous face. ❤️❤️❤️," read another message.

"All my love to that relentless heart of yours," chimed in a third user.

MS & IVIG

Shutterstock | 2285633

MS is a potentially disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, which make up the central nervous system and control everything we do, explains the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). The disease disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing the immune system to attack the protective covering of the body’s nerves.

Among MS symptoms are vision loss, pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination. Blair herself uses a cane to walk.

The disease, for which there is no cure, can be treated with IVIG in the case of patients who have antibody deficiencies. According to Rheumatology.org, IVIG "is prepared from a pool of immunoglobulins (antibodies) from the plasma of thousands of healthy donors," which a healthy immune system creates to fight off infections.

This therapy is particularly useful following a stem cell transplant, which wipes out the immune system and leaves the recipient more vulnerable to infections. Nevertheless, this resetting of the immune system also works against MS, stopping the inflammation that contributes to the disease, per NMSS.

