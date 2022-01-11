Selma Blair Shares Candid Health Update Amid MS Treatment

Actress and champion multiple sclerosis (MS) fighter Selma Blair shared a candid health update on social media on January 9 and fans were quick to shower the Hellboy star with their love and support.

Posting for her 2.7 million followers on Instagram, the 49-year-old uploaded an intimate video of her Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG), which the star says is a "big luxury" to be able to do at home.

Noting that she's "feeling much better," Blair said she considered herself "very lucky" to not be in pain. She also talked about the stem cell transplant she received and detailed what a normal day focused on "medical things" looks like for her.

