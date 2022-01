Even before he entered the NBA, it was clear that Ben Simmons was a unique kind of talent.

That's why it's not a surprise to see multiple teams picking up the phone to try and make a run at him, even though he has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

The former first-overall pick is adamant about his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love as soon as possible, but there are several hurdles he'll need to get by first.