US Surgeons Make History With Pig Heart Transplant Into Man

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, causing about one in four deaths across different racial and ethnic groups.

Many heart disease patients require complicated medical interventions -- including transplants -- but the shortage of human organs donated for transplant has been a major issue for years.

But what if doctors were able to transplant genetically-modified animal hearts into humans?

That would be a game changer, and it seems to have become reality.

