More often than not, NFL players are known not only for what they did on the field but also because of how much they like to talk about that.

That wasn't the case with New York Jets great Don Maynard, the proof that you can be successful and still be a humble, down-to-earth kind of guy.

The legendary wideout passed away at 86 years old due to several health issues, which is why we're going to look back into his remarkable career to honor him one more time.