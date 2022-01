Surveillance cameras in the town of Hobbs, New Mexico captured a woman tossing her unwanted newborn into a dumpster on Friday, according to reports.

Disturbing video footage shows that around 2 p.m. local time that day, a young woman pulled up her car next to a dumpster, tossed a black bag into it, and then drove off.

Hours later, a group of people going through the dumpster fished out the baby. Fortunately, it all ended well for the newborn.

