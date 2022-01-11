Hilary Duff Helps Clayton Echard Find Love on 'The Bachelor'

The Bachelor
Hilary Duff did something on Monday night that she feels was a "career high." Amid the 26th season of The Bachelor, which premiered on January 3, 2022, the former Lizzie McGuire actress made a cameo alongside the season's man of choice, Clayton Echard, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 18 with cast member Michelle Young.

"Back on the dating scene ….. sort of..," Duff, 34, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 8. "Who will get a rose?"

Scroll for video of Duff's entrance on the show.

Hilary Duff Was Thrilled at the Chance to Appear on 'The Bachelor'

In Duff's post, the mother of three was seen standing in a fringed tank top, jeans, and a ponytail beside the much taller Echard, who was wearing khaki shorts and a blue Polo shirt.

"I got to help Clayton look for love on TheBachelor – career high!!! Seriously!" Duff continued in her image's caption, encouraging her fans and followers not to miss the ABC dating show's new episodes.

Duff also took the chance to promote her own show, How I Met Your Father.

Hilary Duff's New Show Premieres After 'The Bachelor' on January 18

As Duff revealed on Instagram, her new show is set to air right after The Bachelor's January 18 episode. However, while The Bachelor airs on ABC, fans will have to turn off that network and switch over to the Hulu streaming platform to watch the premiere episode of How I Met Your Father.

"Right before [How I Met Your Father] premieres on [Hulu] January 18, join me as I help Clayton find love on [The Bachelor] – Monday at 8/7c on [ABC]," she concluded on Instagram.

Hilary Duff Spoke of 'HIMYF' in May 2021

Last year, amid production on How I Met Your Father, which is, obviously, a spinoff of the long-running How I Met Your Mother, which aired on CBS and starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan, Duff spoke to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about her new project.

"I don't want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit," Duff teased, via Entertainment Weekly. "But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast."

Hilary Duff Was Looking Forward to Getting to Know Her Cast Mates

Duff continued on about the show, saying that she was looking forward to having a new "on-set family."

"There's great characters and I'm going to get to have another on-set family, another TV family," she said. "There's so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it's Sophie and then, three dudes. So it's going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the father? And you get to like go through all of Sophie's young experience of finding love and dating and what that's like in the modern world."

