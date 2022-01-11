Hilary Duff Helps Clayton Echard Find Love on 'The Bachelor'

Hilary Duff did something on Monday night that she feels was a "career high." Amid the 26th season of The Bachelor, which premiered on January 3, 2022, the former Lizzie McGuire actress made a cameo alongside the season's man of choice, Clayton Echard, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 18 with cast member Michelle Young.

"Back on the dating scene ….. sort of..," Duff, 34, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 8. "Who will get a rose?"

Scroll for video of Duff's entrance on the show.