Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Her 'Toughest' Challenge

As she gears up to race six events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about what is regarded as the "toughest" challenge in her sporting career. Speaking to Outside Online for the outlet's What You Missed segment in late December, the 26-year-old two-time Olympic Gold Medalist got candid about her mental and physical preparation ahead of the major competition that will have the world's eyes fixed on her.
Shiffrin, who's been promoting her Outside App five-part docuseries, Mikaela Shiffrin: Passion and Purpose, on Instagram, also shared how Simone Biles' mental health journey has impacted the way she's approaching the Winter Games, opening up about Olympic pressure and the injuries that derailed her 2021-22 World Cup circuit.
