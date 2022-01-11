Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Her 'Toughest' Challenge

Shiffrin, who was eyeing a five-event Olympics in 2018 but ended up only racing three, also addressed the possibility of withdrawing from some races in Beijing.

"I know how lofty a goal it is to race six events, and I’m not expecting that it will work," she shared. "We will cross that bridge of whether I’m prepared to be a contender in the events that I ski, whether that’s all of the events or if I’m going to have to skip out."

When asked about Simone Biles' decision to bow out of the Summer Games and speak up about her mental health concerns, Shiffrin said she "could definitely relate" to the Olympian.

"I certainly followed the stories around Simone and how she was openly sharing her pressures and the anxiety she felt, even depression, and all of those mental health issues that come out with the insane amount of pressure that’s put on athletes, especially Olympians competing for gold," she said.

Shiffrin, who confessed she found feeling "like you’re letting down your entire nation and that every single person at home is disappointed in you" relatable, said the feeling was a "really isolating and lonely" one.

"You’re just one little person who is trying to compete in your sport and do the best you can, and sometimes it’s really terrifying," she explained.