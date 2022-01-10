NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Bojan Bogdanovic Plus Two Draft Picks

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Grant may be considered as a franchise cornerstone in Detroit last year but after they finally decided to undergo a full-scale rebuild this season, his future with the Pistons became uncertain. As of now, rumors continue to swirl that the Pistons will try to move Grant before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Grant from the Pistons is the Utah Jazz.

Jerami Grant To Utah Jazz

The Jazz may currently own the third-best record in the Western Conference, but some people believe that they need more star power around Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season. In a recent article, Aaron Kellerstrass of Fansided's Pistons Powered came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Jazz to get Grant from the Pistons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Jazz would be sending a package that includes Bojan Bogdanovic, Jared Butler, and two future first-round picks to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Jerami Grant's On-Court Impact On Jazz

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jerami_Grant_free_throw_(cropped).jpg

Grant would be an incredible addition to the Jazz. He may not be an elite three-point shooter like Bogdanovic, but he would be a major upgrade over him in the Jazz's wing. His potential arrival in Utah would boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

Grant would give them another reliable scorer, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Jazz Can Go Small Ball

Instagram | Jerami Grant

Aside from his impact on both ends of the floor, the successful acquisition of Grant would also allow the Jazz to play small ball which could be very useful when they go up against teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs.

"Jerami Grant is the perfect guy for this role, as he can play power forward with Gobert and even some center if they wanted to go really small in the playoffs," Kellerstrass wrote. "Grant gives them another scoring option, as he can get his own buckets, and would take some of the pressure off Donovon Mitchell to always be the creator. Grant’s shooting is good enough to replace most of what Bogdanovic brings to the table and his defensive versatility would be a huge upgrade."

Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Atlanta_Hawks_vs._Detroit_Pistons_January_2015_02.jpg

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Jazz would be worth exploring for the Pistons. Instead of being pressured to give Grant a massive contract extension next summer, the suggested trade would allow them to turn him into assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. Butler would give the Pistons another talented prospect to surround their young core of Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, and Isaiah Stewart, while they could use the two future first-round picks to add more young and promising players to their roster.

Bogdanovic could temporarily serve as a veteran mentor in Detroit until they find another taker for him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline or in the 2022 NBA offseason.

