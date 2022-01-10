NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Bojan Bogdanovic Plus Two Draft Picks

Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Grant may be considered as a franchise cornerstone in Detroit last year but after they finally decided to undergo a full-scale rebuild this season, his future with the Pistons became uncertain. As of now, rumors continue to swirl that the Pistons will try to move Grant before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Grant from the Pistons is the Utah Jazz.