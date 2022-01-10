Chanel West Coast Speaks About Her Music Inspiration

Penmanship is a massive theme in the "Greatest Rappers" discourse, as many fanatics consider it the ultimate test for legendary status. Hardly do fans respect artists who use ghostwriters or credited writers because it's regarded as a stain on the craft. However, rappers like Cardi B insist that it shouldn't be a major dealbreaker because some people lacking in penmanship have the talent to deliver flows.

Chanel West Coast is one of the many rappers who enlist the help of other writers to improve their bars. Although she credits co-writers, she sometimes does all the heavy lifting.