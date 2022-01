Efron first set the headlines ablaze with his smoking hot body when featured in the Baywatch remake. As if that wasn’t enough to make us all thirsty, he released a string of feel-good comedies, which allowed his character to show off pecs to die for. From Dirty Grandpa to Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, the once child star ruled sexy Hollywood between 2016 – 2017.

Undoubtedly, those roles helped him break out from the Hollywood good boy stereotype and rewrite his narrative. Though he may be done with the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry, Zac isn’t hanging his loyal fans to dry.

