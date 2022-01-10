WWE Working On 'Forbidden Door' Surprise In Men's Royal Rumble

WWE recently announced that Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be taking part in the women's Royal Rumble.

Using a talent contracted to another organization is not something WWE does very often. This kind of thing is happening more in wrestling these days, however.

The term "Forbidden Door" has been coined to describe when a wrestler contracted to one organization performs for a different company. According to reports, WWE might be planning on opening the "Forbidden Door" in the men's Royal Rumble match as well. Scroll down to learn more.