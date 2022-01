When healthy, Zion Williamson has proven to be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of a player, a young man that can make grown men look like high school kids, and the only person who could turn the New Orleans Pelicans around.

The only problem is that he's rarely been healthy, and the way he takes care of his body is far from encouraging.

Williamson's weight was already a concern long before he entered the league and those red flags only continue to get bigger as the years go by.