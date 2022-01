WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will return to the ring at the Royal Rumble this year. After coming to her husband's aid at the Day 1 PPV, Phoenix will team with Edge to take on another married WWE couple in The Miz and Maryse.

WWE has dubbed the match "The It Couple vs The Grit Couple".

Beth Phoenix recently took part in an interview where she predicted how she feels the match will go. Scroll down to reveal what she said.