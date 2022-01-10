How Does LeBron James Compare To Past Lakers' Legends?

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time. Not many players could've stolen all the headlines by joining the Los Angeles Lakers at age 34, yet James has never been like the others.

The King joined an elite list of big-name signings that vowed to turn the Lakers into the top-notch franchise it is nowadays, and like those before him, he succeeded.

But, has he done enough to be considered one of the greatest Lakers signings of all time? Let's take a look at how he stacks against three legendary players that also made their way to the team.