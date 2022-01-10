Simone Biles & Suni Lee Net Worth Comparison

Members of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, Simone Biles and Sunisa "Suni" Lee have been making front-page news following the former's withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Games last year, which enabled the latter to bring home the All-around gold medal.

Biles, 24, and Lee, 18, have been linked in the media through a couple of wholesome stories, with the Ohio native surprising Leei's dad, John Lee, with an electric wheelchair on the Today Show in September.

The show of love has been going both ways, as John, who was left paralyzed in 2019 after falling from a ladder while helping a neighbor with yard work, sent an emotional message to Biles after the Summer Games: "I want to tell Simone that she truly is the G.O.A.T. because she let my baby girl bring me a gold medal."

While it's clear that the two athletes share mutual respect and admiration, here's how they compare financially.

Seven-Time Olympic Medalist

One of the most decorated gymnasts of all time, Biles boasts a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. Yet, while her Olympic gold has brought the athlete a substantial pay reward, per the international sports news outlet Marca, it's her commercial endorsements that mostly contributed to her wealth.

Detailing that Olympic gold, silver, and bronze fetch $37,500, $22,500, and $15,000, respectively, Marca noted that Biles has snagged seven medals throughout her career -- four golds and one bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, and a bronze and silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. When adding the 19 golds, three silvers, and three bronzes she earned at the World Championships to the tally, the sum is quite impressive.

Endorsement Deals

However, it seems the bulk of Biles' earnings comes from endorsement deals. Poised to become "the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history" before dropping out of last year's Summer Games citing mental health concerns, Biles might be the sport's highest-paid female gymnast, with Essentially Sports reporting her net worth was $6 million in 2020.

After her Tokyo appearance, the athlete signed deals with Athleta, Beats by Dre, and Candid Dental, among many other companies, with sponsors like GK Elite, Hershey's, Oreo, Kellogg's, Mattress Firm, SK-II, Visa, and Uber Eats also eager to tie their name in with the star athlete. As a result, her net worth skyrocketed in 2021 to a whopping $16 million.

Suni Lee's Rise To Fame

With Biles' exit from the Tokyo Olympics opening the door for Lee, the newcomer scored big at her first-ever Summer Games. Making a historic win for her Hmong community in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Lee became the first-ever Hmong American to win gold in gymnastics. She also got Olympic silver in Teams and bronze in Uneven bars, coming home from Tokyo with $75,000 in earnings.

Adding to her Olympic medals from last year are the three medals she won at the Stuttgart 2019 World Championships, notes Marca.

Aside from getting paid for her Olympic medals, Lee has earned revenue by partnering with the Pearson+ app shortly after returning from Tokyo. Thanks to this lucrative collaboration, the athlete, who is followed by 1.6 million on Instagram, is able to monetize her posts, with Nicky Swift reporting she could be making $100,000 a pop.

Who Has The Higher Net Worth?

Likewise, the 18-year-old boosted her bank account by competing on Dancing With The Stars last year, something which Biles has also done, as well as fellow gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Mary Lou Retton.

The experience was most likely very lucrative for Lee, with Variety reporting that DWTS contestants make $125,000 for their rehearsal and first two weeks, earning more the longer they compete. According to the outlet, the maximum earning potential is $295,000.

Given her earnings as a professional gymnast and the payout from her endeavors outside the sport, Lee has managed to accumulate a significant net worth despite her young age. The athlete is reportedly estimated to be worth $2 million and, while she still has some catching up to do before she can break a tie with Biles, time is on her side, with Lee expected to have golden prospects in the future.

