Simone Biles & Suni Lee Net Worth Comparison

Members of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, Simone Biles and Sunisa "Suni" Lee have been making front-page news following the former's withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Games last year, which enabled the latter to bring home the All-around gold medal.

Biles, 24, and Lee, 18, have been linked in the media through a couple of wholesome stories, with the Ohio native surprising Leei's dad, John Lee, with an electric wheelchair on the Today Show in September.

The show of love has been going both ways, as John, who was left paralyzed in 2019 after falling from a ladder while helping a neighbor with yard work, sent an emotional message to Biles after the Summer Games: "I want to tell Simone that she truly is the G.O.A.T. because she let my baby girl bring me a gold medal."

While it's clear that the two athletes share mutual respect and admiration, here's how they compare financially.