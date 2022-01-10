Candace Cameron Bure Flaunts Amazing Winter Look In Tight Jeans

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Candace Cameron Bure is stunning in tight, bootcut jeans while rocking an amazing winter look from a forest swing. The actress, massively in the news this week as she pays tribute to co-star Bob Saget's tragic passing, has been busy promoting her clothing line on Instagram, one retailed via QVC and including everything from stylish and everyday denims to festive Xmas sweaters.

The latest promo even brought in daughter Natasha for a twinning mom-and-daughter moment. Check out the photos and latest below.

Stuns With Daughter Natasha

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo. The 45-year-old, best known for her days on Fuller House, updated for her 5.2 million Instagram followers yesterday. She was snapped all smiles and going winter bombshell from a swing amid woodland trees - fans saw Cameron in tight blue jeans, tan heeled boots, plus a very wintry and red sweater with a matching scarf and beanie hat.

Also wearing gloves, the blonde clutched the rope parts of the swing she was on, sending out a bold red lip and driving fans to swipe.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the sitcom star wrote: "Swipe to add a daughter 🥰 NEW @candacecameronbureclothing coming Monday, 1/10! Clothing will start to slowly drop on qvc.com starting at Midnight EST and I’ll be on @qvc throughout the day ❤️💙."

"If you haven’t shopped what we already have, you can check out those items through the link in my bio. See you Monday!" she added.

Very touchingly, replies are topped by the now-late Bob Saget, who wrote: "These clothes are awesomeness." Swipe for both snaps below, scroll for more.

'No Words' Over Bob Saget Passing

Shutterstock | 564025

Candace joins the slew of celebrities now paying tribute to Fuller House star Bob, who passed aged 65 over the weekend. The stand-up comedian was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on January 9.

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words,” Bure wrote on social media.

“I was crying all over the place. It brought back a lot of memories for me,” Bob had told Us Weekly back in 2019 regarding filming the series finale of the sitcom's reboot.

Bob's 2019 Words

The dad of three had added: “At the end of Full House, I just kind of stayed by myself. We had no warning that we were going to be canceled. We were asked to go to the WB or CW and John and I said, ‘No, let’s not do that. We should be on ABC, if we should do it.’”

Bob's reply to Cameron's fashion snaps have now topped 23,000 likes as fans mourn his loss. "America's dad," one user wrote.

