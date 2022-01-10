Candace Cameron Bure Flaunts Amazing Winter Look In Tight Jeans

Candace Cameron Bure is stunning in tight, bootcut jeans while rocking an amazing winter look from a forest swing. The actress, massively in the news this week as she pays tribute to co-star Bob Saget's tragic passing, has been busy promoting her clothing line on Instagram, one retailed via QVC and including everything from stylish and everyday denims to festive Xmas sweaters.

The latest promo even brought in daughter Natasha for a twinning mom-and-daughter moment. Check out the photos and latest below.