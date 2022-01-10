Are Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron Still Friends?

According to The Things, one of the things that were causing problems between Hudgens and Efron was his insane popularity with female fans.

“I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up,” the 33-year-old actress and singer told New York Times in 2015. “Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.’”

Likewise, Hudgens confessed she had a hard time dealing with being apart once their careers started moving in different directions after wrapping up the third and final installment of HSM in 2008.

“Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different," she told Shape magazine in 2011. "Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn’t the same.”

Likewise, Efron was having his own relationship doubts, as he told Details in August 2010, four months before the former couple called it quits.

“Believe me, I rack my brain thinking, ‘Why am I not out there playing the field?'” he said. “One of my buddies was like, ‘You have no idea what’s going on right now. You’re peaking on Ecstasy and you’re watching TV.’ But it’s not in my heart.”