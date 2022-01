Naturally, humans change their minds every minute, like how you can buy a Taco even though you entered the food village to get burgers. The Heartbreak singer expressed their desire to have kids in 2020, but things changed in May 2021 when they came out as non-binary. Although their gender identity doesn’t hamper their childbearing abilities, Demi is unsure for now.

They said, “I used to really want that, and then, as I’m approaching my 30s without children, it’s pretty nice. I have maternal instincts, I love my animals, and I used to really think that one day I would love to be a parent.” Demi Lovato would be 30 this year, so their choice may change again.