Larsa Pippen Flaunts 'Wild Weekend' Curves Amid Divorce

Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen is officially divorced, and she's sizzling in a sheer dress for a "wild weekend" amid it all. The 47-year-old reality star ended her marriage to NBA icon Scottie Pippen back in 2018, but there was quite a wait before everything was finalized. Larsa and former Chicago Bulls player Scottie were confirmed as divorced earlier this month, and Larsa has been busy showing off her single ladies vibes on Instagram.

Larsa married Scottie back in 2007 and shares four children with him. See her latest photos below.

Officially Divorced

Scroll for the photo. The Real Housewives of Miami star posted looking red-hot while flaunting her curves in a sizzling and animal-print dress, one boasting a cupped and strappy finish, plus racy sheer fabrics. Larsa threw out her plump pout and golden tan, writing: "It's gonna be a wild weekend @prettylittlething."

2020 marked Larsa inking a six-figure deal to continue fronting the affordable clothing label, one also promoted by stars including Jordyn Woods and Doja Cat. See the divorce details after the snap.

Divorce From Scottie Finalized

A source reporting to Us Weekly confirmed the news stating:

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing on successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

Larsa has, of course, made pandemic headlines for her brief romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley after the two were spotted holding hands in a Miami mall back in November 2020. More photos below.

Defending Gold-Digger Accusations

Larsa is known for firing back at trolls. In 2018, she shut down suggestions that she'd married Scottie for the money, stating:

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity,” adding: “I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that.”

“He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him," she also said.

#Single

The blonde then shut down the shamers, letting them know: “Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is inane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life.”

Larsa continues to make headlines for returning to reality TV, plus getting on just fine minus her Kardashian friends. The reality star had beef with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West and is no longer an inner-circle bestie with the E! family. She's since updated her IG in a tight pants and top look.

