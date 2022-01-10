Larsa Pippen Flaunts 'Wild Weekend' Curves Amid Divorce

Larsa Pippen is officially divorced, and she's sizzling in a sheer dress for a "wild weekend" amid it all. The 47-year-old reality star ended her marriage to NBA icon Scottie Pippen back in 2018, but there was quite a wait before everything was finalized. Larsa and former Chicago Bulls player Scottie were confirmed as divorced earlier this month, and Larsa has been busy showing off her single ladies vibes on Instagram.

Larsa married Scottie back in 2007 and shares four children with him. See her latest photos below.