Until 2021, Britney Spears was in a conservatorship under her parents for 13 years. This situation changed her life forever as the pop star spoke up about her abuse during those years. Before her eventual success, Britney tried to void the conservatorship and had Madonna speak up on her behalf.

The 63-year-old singer spoke out on social media saying “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!” Years later, Lourdes joins her mother to stand in solidarity with the 40-year-old pop star.