Thylane Blondeau Highlights Killer Abs On Miami Streets

Thylane Blondeau, The "World's Most Beautiful Girl," is stunning on the streets of Miami, and she brought her abs with her. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation has been out in Florida since the New Year, where her Instagram activities have included attending singer Miley Cyrus' televised bash, plus showing off while bikini-clad on the beach.

The latest sees the blue-eyed beauty highlighting her rock-hard abs in a tiny crop top, and fans couldn't hit "like" fast enough. See why below.