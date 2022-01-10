Jordyn Woods Shows Off 'Lucky' Life In Double Louis Vuitton

Jordyn Woods
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Jordyn Woods is showing off in a statement double Louis Vuitton look while admitting she's been pretty "lucky" - the message came with love as the model updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend.

Posting both street snaps and a dinner moment with her celebrity friends, the former best friend to Kylie Jenner reminded the world that luxury label Louis Vuitton aint' just for the Kardashians - with multiple businesses and a high-profile career, Jordyn can now afford her own Louis. Check it out below.

Stuns In Louis Vuitton

Shutterstock | 64736

Scroll for the photos. The first batch showed the star all tight pants and wearing a monogrammed and rather in-your-face LV jacket, one she paired with a cute matching bag.

Jordyn was headed out to Nobu in Malibu, where she dined with Louis Vuitton spokesperson Jaden Smith, plus actress Kennedy-rue McCullough. Woods was all smiles as she rocked a chic, top-knot bun, writing:

"Same city same friends if your looking for me!!! Almost a quarter century with my day ones and I wouldn’t have it any other way. #4L."

Jordyn Woods

By Rebecca Cukier

See Her Full Outfit Below

The Frst Place founder, these days also in the news as she continues her romance with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, also dropped a caption for her street snaps, telling fans: "If I don’t post & I go ghost it’s gone be for a reason 🤎." Woods was here showcasing an ab-flashing crop top and high heels look, big-time flaunting her recent weight loss.

"The jacket, the boots! Everything about this outfit is a yesss🔥🔥🔥," one fan replied. See more photos after the snaps.

More LV With An $80,000 Porsche

Shutterstock | 564025

Christmas 2021 marked boyfriend Towns going all out as he gifted Jordyn a Porsche worth $80,000, plus a ton of designer bags - including some LV. Posing by her sports car and in festive pajamas, Jordyn wrote:

"WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️"

Christmas Apart

The SECNDNTURE founder continued: "I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt." Meanwhile, Towns has been gushing over Jordyn, even mentioning Nobu as he told GQ:

“I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time.”

