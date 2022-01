Now for the adorable accessories. Gigi wears a mint leather glove on both hands, pastel pink buckle pumps on her feet, and carries a box mini tote. The tote is pink like the shade of her shoes and has the letters M, O, S written in pink, yellow, and blue. Her earrings combine the letter M on the right and the peace symbol on the left. The new mother's stately neck is bare, but she adorns her waist with a pink link chain bearing the brand's name in single letters. Gigi's hairstyle is a modern twist on the 70s design. She ties her brown hair in a half updo bold bun while the rest bobs at the tip.