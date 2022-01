Zendaya and the gang are back for another season of gritty teen drama Euphoria. The long wait is over and fans can finally see how the show resolves all the drama that happened in season one.

It's been over a year since the finale aired and you might find it hard to recall the important plot points.

Well, here's your chance to refresh your memory. We've listed out some of the significant finale moments below so you'd be ready to dive into the next season.