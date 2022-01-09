How Demi Lovato Made Peace With Her Alcoholic Father

Demi Lovato might have achieved a successful career and worldwide acclaim for their music, but they have had a tough time when it comes to personal life.

The 29-year-old singer battled with addiction and alcoholism – including an episode of a heroin overdose.

As The Mirror reported, the former Disney Channel star was sexually assaulted by their drug dealer and left for dead when she overdosed.

To top it all off, they also had a complicated childhood because of their abusive father.

However, following the death of their father, Patrick Lovato, Demi decided to make peace with him.

