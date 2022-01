Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim has been reminding Instagram that some promos can come gently. The 21-year-old Gold medalist has a wide portfolio of brands she endorses on social media - while the star regularly promotes the likes of Roxy and Oakley, it was king-pin Nike getting a shout-out in 2021, but not without a mention of the planet.

Chloe, followed by 698,000 on Instagram, shared a studio shot of herself in a red-and-black look, but the message from the California native was green.