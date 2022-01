Kaley Cuoco is one of the leading comedy actors of today. Before she became the beloved Penny in The Big Bang Theory and Cassie in The Flight Attendant, she had to work hard at a young age to climb her way to the top.

The 36-year-old California native has played a lot of roles on TV. But, while her TV characters are super popular, her life off-screen is just as interesting.

Scroll down to see how Cuoco rose to stardom.