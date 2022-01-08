Kaley Cuoco Keeps Her Body Toned With This Workout Routine

So you just watched The Flight Attendant, and you’re wondering how the female lead Cassie Bowden, (Kaley Cuoco), keeps her body toned; we’ve got you covered! The 36-year-old actress takes her exercise as seriously as her career and has a three-year training relationship with fitness trainer Ryan Sorensen.

You can tell she doesn’t miss her workout session from how her toned body sits firmly in her outfits. Without knowing her longstanding career, you’d think she finished filming The Big Bang Theory last month. Yes, she still looks as good as she did in her 20s.