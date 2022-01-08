WWE Announces Several Legends To Return For Women's Royal Rumble Match

On Smackdown recently, WWE announced several names who will be participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. Charlotte Flair was the one who officially announced the news. She also announced that she'll be in the match herself this year despite holding the Smackdown Women's Championship already.

Two of the legends who will be making their return to WWE in the match will be Nikki and Brie Bella, the Bella Twins. This will be the first time the Bellas have wrestled since 2018 when they were involved in a program with Ronda Rousey at the Evolution PPV.

Scroll down to reveal another returning legend announced for the Royal Rumble this year.