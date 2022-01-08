WWE Announces Several Legends To Return For Women's Royal Rumble Match

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 3695024

Ian Carey

On Smackdown recently, WWE announced several names who will be participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. Charlotte Flair was the one who officially announced the news. She also announced that she'll be in the match herself this year despite holding the Smackdown Women's Championship already.

Two of the legends who will be making their return to WWE in the match will be Nikki and Brie Bella, the Bella Twins. This will be the first time the Bellas have wrestled since 2018 when they were involved in a program with Ronda Rousey at the Evolution PPV.

Scroll down to reveal another returning legend announced for the Royal Rumble this year.

Lita

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Amy_Dumas_07_(14947992497).jpg

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will once again participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

As with the Bella Twins, Lita hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2018 when she took part in the all-female Evolution PPV. She teamed with Trish Stratus and defeated Mickie James and Alicia Fox on that show. Lita previously entered the 2018 Royal Rumble match as well.

In addition to the Bellas and Lita, several more returning names were announced on Smackdown. Scroll down to reveal who else will be in the Rumble this year.

Wrestling

Michelle McCool

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michelle_McCool_Rosemont_IL_031108.jpg

Michelle McCool was also announced for the Royal Rumble this year. As with the Bellas and Lita, McCool hasn't wrestled since she took part in the 20-woman battle royal at the WWE Evolution PPV in 2018.

McCool is a 2x Divas Champion and a 2x WWE Women's Champion. She's also married to the Undertaker. McCool was named WWE's "Diva of the Year" in 2010 as well.

Scroll down to reveal another returning Superstar who will be taking part in the Rumble this year.

Summer Rae

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summer_Rae#/media/File:Fandango_and_Summer_Rae.jpg

Summer Rae will be returning to WWE in the Royal Rumble this year. She was released from the company in 2017 and has only made a few wrestling appearances since. She's twice wrestled in Australia but has largely stayed out of wrestling since departing the WWE.

Summer Rae and Natalya have already renewed hostilities on Twitter since her return was revealed on Smackdown. They have a history from the Total Divas reality program.

Scroll down to reveal another returning name who will be in the Royal Rumble this year.

Kelly Kelly

The Diva so nice they named her twice, Kelly Kelly, will be back in the Royal Rumble this year. This will be her 3rd Royal Rumble match. She took back in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble in 2018 and then again in 2020. Kelly also took part in the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution.

Kelly was also the first woman to win the 24/7 title when she did so in 2019.

Scroll down to reveal another returning legend who will be in the Royal Rumble this year.

Mickie James

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summer_Rae#/media/File:Fandango_and_Summer_Rae.jpg

Mickie James was released from WWE in April of 2021, but she'll return in the 2022 Royal Rumble. Surprisingly, WWE acknowledged that James is the current Impact Knockouts Champion on Smackdown. Should James successfully defend her Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo on the Hard To Kill PPV, she'll enter the Rumble with the belt.

James' release this year hit many hard, as she is a true legend in the business and a likely future WWE Hall of Famer. She'll get the chance to continue her legacy in the Rumble.

