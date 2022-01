Her relationship with Hollywood stylist Law Roach is one for the books as he gushes over her in a VOGUE magazine interview. He considers her a willing muse who puts her everything into realizing his styling visions. On her more daring approach in 2021, Roach said, “She’s a woman now so we’ve been doing a little more skin and sexy. We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while.” And we’ve been talking for the past two years. He continued saying, “we have such a relationship that there’s no fear when it comes to fashion. There’s nothing she won’t try (don’t we know it!) She’s fearless.”