The Olympics And Mental Health: When Simone Biles Chose To Prioritize Her Well-Being

Thanks to Simone Biles, a spotlight has been cast on mental health issues experienced by pro athletes. For many years, all the world saw was the physical prowess of the 24-year-old G.O.A.T. gymnast. Nobody had a clue that a tough Olympic gold medalist like her could be struggling mentally, until she withdrew from several of her competitions during the 2020 Games in Tokyo, citing mental health concerns.
Biles’ decision drew mixed reactions from the world. Here, we focus on how her choice to put herself first has impacted her fellow athletes and Olympians.