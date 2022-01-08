The Olympics And Mental Health: When Simone Biles Chose To Prioritize Her Well-Being

Meanwhile, Biles’ fellow gymnasts Jordyn Wieber, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes and Rachael Denhollander were all sympathetic.

“(Biles’) decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—'a say’ I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian,” Moceanu tweeted, while Denhollander posted, “You all who are railing at Simone's choice will never know the incredible sacrifice and effort it took for her to HAVE a choice. Much respect.”

Wieber said, “Hopefully, we're shifting away from the culture of prioritizing medals and money and the success of the athletes over the health of the athlete.”

And Dawes summed it up well by saying, “At the end of the day, she is the one who has to live her life…[A]thletes need to be able to say no. If they feel that it's unhealthy for them, they need to be able to step away.”