NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Join Forces With Towns, Russell & Edwards In Minnesota In Proposed Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite having the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves are still struggling to win games this season. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with an 18-20 record.

The Timberwolves may have recently shown improvement in their performance but if they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, they should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.