NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Join Forces With Towns, Russell & Edwards In Minnesota In Proposed Deal

Basketball
Shutterstock | 498355

JB Baruelo

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite having the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves are still struggling to win games this season. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with an 18-20 record.

The Timberwolves may have recently shown improvement in their performance but if they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, they should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Anthony Davis To Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the dream trade targets for the Timberwolves this season is All-Star power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network discussed a potential trade linking Davis to the Timberwolves. Instead of going after Ben Simmons, Teape thinks that targeting Davis makes more sense for the Timberwolves.

"There have been some rumors linking the Timberwolves to Ben Simmons, but the team’s biggest hole is at power forward," Teape wrote. "Unless they can convince Simmons to play in the frontcourt, he doesn’t fill that hole. But, imagine Anthony Davis filling that spot alongside Towns in the frontcourt? That would be the best frontcourt in the NBA, enabling Davis to play his preferred position of power forward."

Timberwolves' Fearsome Foursome

Shutterstock | 498355

The idea of trading for Davis isn't about replacing one member of the Timberwolves' young star trio, but forming a fearsome foursome in Minnesota. At 28, Davis still fits the timeline of Towns, Russell, and Edwards. While Russell and Edwards are manning the backcourt, Davis could help Towns dominate in the Timberwolves' frontcourt.

If the "Big 4" of Towns, Davis, Russell, and Edwards grow together and find the perfect chemistry, it would only be a matter of time before the Timberwolves conquer the loaded Western Conference and end their decades of title drought.

Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Timberwolves

Wikimedia Commons

Davis would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Timberwolves. His potential arrival in Minnesota would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them another prolific scorer, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor-spacer.

This season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, per ESPN. Davis isn't expected to have a hard time sharing the floor with Towns. In the two seasons he spent with the DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans, he has learned how to efficiently co-exist alongside another All-Star caliber big man in the frontcourt.

Why The Anthony Davis-To-Timberwolves Trade Is Unlikely To Happen

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2015-04-01_20-29-46_ILCE-6000_DSC05904_(45883143005).jpg

Most NBA fans would definitely love to see the birth of a superteam in Minnesota. Unfortunately, the idea of forming a fearsome foursome of Davis, Towns, Russell, and Edwards is only expected to remain a dream for the Timberwolves. Despite his struggle earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers haven't shown a single indication that they are planning to move Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Even if the Lakers change their mind and make him available on the trade market, it would likely require the Timberwolves to sacrifice one of their young stars to convince the Purple and Gold to make a deal.

