A Look Back At David Arquette's Wild Ride In Pro Wrestling

In arguably the most controversial title switch in wrestling history (there are many to choose from), Arquette won the WCW World Championship in a tag team match on April 25, 2000. Many fans and critics have said placing the title on a non-wrestler, an actor promoting a movie, diminished the value of the championship.

WCW booker Vince Russo spoke to IGN in 2012 about why he decided to book Arquette to win the world title. He said he wanted to shock people and hopefully drive fans to watch the show to see where the story goes.

"[I needed to] shock people. [That's why I made Arquette the champion]. You're not even going to fathom that...People are talking about it...You're gonna have to tune in Monday night to see what happens...The story does go somewhere...It will become crystal clear by the time we get to Slamboree...Whether you agree or disagree, people are talking about it," Russo said.

Arquette winning the world title is something that would be mocked for years to come. For Arquette, he had become something of a joke in a business he loved. Even if many fans knew he was not to blame, Arquette eventually decided to win back a little respect to his name in the wrestling world. Scroll down to reveal what he did.