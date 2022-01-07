A Look Back At David Arquette's Wild Ride In Pro Wrestling

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 564025

Ian Carey

Over the years, numerous celebrities have gotten involved in the world of pro-wrestling. Andy Kaufman, Drew Carey, Cyndi Lauper, and countless others have found ways to get involved in the business they love. None have done it in quite the same way David Arquette has. His time in pro-wrestling is a truly unique story.

It all started when World Championship Wrestling got involved in a wrestling-themed movie Ready to Rumble starring Arquette. A silly buddy comedy aimed at wrestling fans thrust Arquette into the WCW spotlight in quite a surprising manner. Scroll down to learn more.

The Latest

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Bikini With Thigh-Highs In Snow

Vanessa Hudgens Impresses With Birthday Bathrobe Glow-Up

A Look Inside Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Former Newlywed Mansion

5 Royal Rumble Statistics That Will Blow Your Mind

David Arquette Happy To Reunite With Ex Courteney Cox In 'Scream'

Ready To Rumble

Shutterstock | 3695024

In 2000, World Championship Wrestling was struggling. The company that once dominated the ratings war was falling fast and many fans blamed bad booking for the drop.

WCW lent its wrestlers and intellectual property to the film, perhaps hoping for some publicity. Diamond Dallas Page would even play a starring role.

David Arquette was brought into WCW to help promote the film as well as to bring a little mainstream attention to the company. Then-booker Vince Russo went to great lengths to use Arquette's celebrity status to get media exposure for the struggling promotion. He perhaps went a little too far. Scroll down to learn more.

Wrestling

Did Becky Lynch's Contract Lead To WWE Releases? Liv Morgan Stands By Statement

Liv Morgan said on RAW that her friends might still be with WWE if it weren't for Lynch's greed.

By Ian Carey

David Arquette Wins The WCW World Championship

In arguably the most controversial title switch in wrestling history (there are many to choose from), Arquette won the WCW World Championship in a tag team match on April 25, 2000. Many fans and critics have said placing the title on a non-wrestler, an actor promoting a movie, diminished the value of the championship.

WCW booker Vince Russo spoke to IGN in 2012 about why he decided to book Arquette to win the world title. He said he wanted to shock people and hopefully drive fans to watch the show to see where the story goes.

"[I needed to] shock people. [That's why I made Arquette the champion]. You're not even going to fathom that...People are talking about it...You're gonna have to tune in Monday night to see what happens...The story does go somewhere...It will become crystal clear by the time we get to Slamboree...Whether you agree or disagree, people are talking about it," Russo said.

Arquette winning the world title is something that would be mocked for years to come. For Arquette, he had become something of a joke in a business he loved. Even if many fans knew he was not to blame, Arquette eventually decided to win back a little respect to his name in the wrestling world. Scroll down to reveal what he did.

Becky Lynch & Ric Flair Continue To Take Shots At One Another

Rumored Opponents For Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 38

David Arquette Wins Respect From Wrestling Fans

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:David_Arquette_Alpha1_2019_kick.jpg

After a heart attack in 2017, David Arquette decided he wanted to win back some respect from the wrestling world.

“People were still making these jokes. I was the butt of all the jokes… I didn’t want to be a joke anymore. I wanted to prove myself. I wanted to pay my dues,” Arquette said to Yahoo Sports.

There's only one thing you can do to pay your dues in wrestling... and that's wrestle. Arquette trained and started an independent wrestling career in 2018 while approaching his late 40s.

He competed on independent shows and even once wrestled Nick Gage in a deathmatch for GCW. There's nothing more hardcore in wrestling than a deathmatch with Nick Gage. Most wrestlers would not do that but Arquette did. Scroll down to learn more about Arquette's wrestling career.

Does David Arquette Still Wrestle?

Shutterstock | 9037

Arquette did what he wanted to do, he won some respect back on his name in the wrestling world. Fans saw his passion for wrestling and the lengths he would go to earn praise from wrestling fans. It is one of wrestling's true redemption stories that is documented in his film You Can't Kill David Arquette.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Arquette hasn't wrestled very much. He last wrestled in July for at a WPW As Soon As Possible show. He's no longer the actor who was given the WCW title, he's a wrestler. He might not be the best wrestler, but he's earned the right to be called one nonetheless.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Enjoys Upside-Down Swimsuit Moment

Kaley Cuoco In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2: Conflict With New Cast Member?

Olympian Nastia Liukin Enjoys Mexico In Periwinkle Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.