5 Royal Rumble Statistics That Will Blow Your Mind

Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has been producing some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. It has become one of the biggest nights of the year in all of Sports Entertainment.

Every year, WWE likes to promote various stats and figures regarding the Royal Rumble. There are some facts WWE isn't interested in mentioning, however.

We've compiled a list of some of the more bizarre facts and statistics regarding the Rumble below. Scroll down to reveal the #5 Royal Rumble statistic that will blow your mind.