5 Royal Rumble Statistics That Will Blow Your Mind

Wrestling
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Royal_Rumble_match.jpg

Ian Carey

Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has been producing some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. It has become one of the biggest nights of the year in all of Sports Entertainment.

Every year, WWE likes to promote various stats and figures regarding the Royal Rumble. There are some facts WWE isn't interested in mentioning, however.

We've compiled a list of some of the more bizarre facts and statistics regarding the Rumble below. Scroll down to reveal the #5 Royal Rumble statistic that will blow your mind.

Entering at #1 isn't all that unlucky, entering at #26 is

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Shawn_Michaels_-_November_2008.jpg

Seemingly, entering in at #26 would give any competitor in the Royal Rumble an advantage. Still, not one person has won the match after drawing that number. Meanwhile, the luckiest number to draw for the Rumble is #27. More people have won the Rumble (four) after entering in at #27 than any other number.

Meanwhile, the #1 position is now tied for the second-luckiest draw. Three people have won after drawing what should be the unluckiest number. Two competitors have also won after drawing #2, which enters the match at the same time as #1.

Scroll down to read the next surprising Royal Rumble statistic.

Braun Strowman and Daniel Bryan's Greatest Royal Rumble Performance

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Braun_March_2018.jpg

Often when WWE runs down various Royal Rumble statistics, they don't include The Greatest Royal Rumble held in Saudi Arabia on April 27th, 2018. That Rumble included a record 50 Superstars.

Numerous records were broken in the match but WWE often doesn't acknowledge these.

For instance, when the GRR stats are included, Braun Strowman holds the record for most eliminations in a match (13) and Daniel Bryan holds the record for the longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match at 1 hour 16 minutes and 5 seconds.

Scroll down to learn another surprising Royal Rumble fact.

Ted Dibiase Once Purchased The #30 Spot

"The Million Dollar" Man Ted Dibiase once controversially purchased the #30 spot in the 1989 Royal Rumble, the second ever to take place. He purchased it from manager "The Doctor of Style" Slick. In the years that would follow, Dibiase would also attempt to purchase the WWF Championship.

WWF President Jack Tunney was not pleased with Dibiase's antics and punished him the following year. In the 1990 Royal Rumble, Dibiase was forced to enter in at the #1 position.

Scroll down to learn the #2 Royal Rumble statistic that will blow your mind.

3 Wrestlers Have Wrestled In Royal Rumbles Held In 4 Different Decades

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Edge_after_wins_the_royal_rumble.jpg

Shawn Michaels and Jim Duggan have taken part in Rumbles that took place in the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s. Both are previous winners of the Rumble as well, with Michaels having won it in 95 and 96 and Duggan having won the first Rumble in 1988.

Edge is the only person to have wrestled in Rumbles held in the 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. He won the Rumble in 2010 and then again in 2021.

Scroll down to learn another surprising Royal Rumble fact.

Owen Hart Won "The Lost Royal Rumble"

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Owen_Hart_1997.jpg

On January 17, 1994, WWE held an untelevised Royal Rumble at Madison Square Garden. The match took place just days before the official Royal Rumble.

This was not a Rumble with mid-carders or others lower in the rankings either. All the top stars took part. The final four participants were Owen, his brother Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Fatu (later known as Rikishi). After some interference from Samu (Fatu's partner) and Razor Ramon (HBK's rival at the time), Owen came out the last man standing in a match forever known as the Lost Royal Rumble.

It's actually not completely lost, however. Someone filmed it and it has since been posted to YouTube. You can watch it below.

