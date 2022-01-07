NBA Rumors: 4 Potential Destinations For Jerami Grant

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Jerami Grant seems like the first big name to be on the move this season.

The Detroit Pistons have no use for him right now as they'll favor developing young players, and Grant's two-way expertise could help plenty of contenders.

He's still under contract beyond this season, so landing him will require an interesting offer, to say the least, and that could complicate a transaction.

Here, we're going to let you know about the teams that should meet the Pistons' steep price for him.