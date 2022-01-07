NFL Rumors: Dark Horses To Land Deshaun Watson

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deshaun_Watson_(45221654434).jpg

Ernesto Cova

Deshaun Watson has been the man of the hour around the National Football League for the past couple of months, but not for his stellar play.

The Houston Texans standout was unable to play this season after being handed 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct.

Even so, Watson was linked with multiple teams throughout the campaign as his desire to leave the Texans didn't change amid his legal turmoil.

That's why today, we're going to talk about three dark horse teams that could shock the world and get him in the offseason.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:03_Jan_2021_-_Eagles_WashingtonFootball0114_(50808325376).jpg

Jalen Hurts was in the spotlight during the first half of the season and some speculated that the Philadelphia Eagles would either trade up in the Draft to land a QB or try and get Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

The Eagles have enough appealing assets to pull the trigger but Hurts has significantly improved in the second half of the season.

Should he underperform in the playoffs, the team could once again explore the possibility of getting an upgrade behind center.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have put together one of the best defensive units in the league and did a great job of adding young talent in the offense as well.

Nonetheless, neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock was capable of making the most of their potential, and it's clear that neither of them is starting QB material.

The Broncos have been linked with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers throughout the season, so they could also be in the mix for Watson, even if Vic Fangio gets the boot.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Roethlisberger_(51654815739).jpg

Once again, Mike Tomlin managed to have a playoff-hopeful Pittsburgh Steelers team despite being dead in the water offensively.

Ben Roethlisberger's retirement will be a blessing in disguise for Pittsburgh's pedestrian offense but one thing's clear: their future QB isn't on the roster right now.

The Steelers will have to dig deep in the market or the Draft to keep their team afloat in the post-Big Ben era, and while some speculate Mason Rudolph will have a one-year audition at QB, others think they could make a shocking push for Watson.

What Does The Future Hold For Watson?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deshaun_Watson.JPG

In reality, no one knows. The league recently stated that they don't have enough information about Watson's case, thus they can't just put him on the exempt list or suspend him.

Some speculate that his legal situation could be settled in time for training camp, while others claim that the four women who refuse to settle could further drag the process.

That's why the Texans will be wise to move him while they still can, as there's just too much uncertainty about whether he'll be able to play next season or not.

