NFL Rumors: Dark Horses To Land Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has been the man of the hour around the National Football League for the past couple of months, but not for his stellar play.

The Houston Texans standout was unable to play this season after being handed 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct.

Even so, Watson was linked with multiple teams throughout the campaign as his desire to leave the Texans didn't change amid his legal turmoil.

That's why today, we're going to talk about three dark horse teams that could shock the world and get him in the offseason.