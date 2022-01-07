A Look Inside Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Former Newlywed Mansion

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac with gated entrances on two streets, the property includes a sprawling 11,173-square-foot main house and a championship tennis court with a two-story pavilion, whose upper level has been turned into a guest house. The compound spans a total of five bedrooms and 13 baths, with the guest house having its own living room as well.

The two-story, French Normandy-style main house dates back to the 1930s and was specifically built for movie titan Fredric March and his wife, actress Florence Eldridge, per Architectural Digest.

Designed by Hollywood architect Wallace Neff, the palatial residence features floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto a raised round patio, with a set of stairs flanked by lush hedges leading down to a massive pool with covered lounge chairs and al fresco dining areas on either side.

More stairs lead further down to a perfectly manicured lawn, with a long alcove providing access to the tennis court -- an addition made by Brook after securing the celebrity home. There's also an expansive front stone courtyard and additional patios, with "tropical and thickly" landscaping keeping away prying eyes.

