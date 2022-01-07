A Look Inside Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Former Newlywed Mansion

Brad Pitt
Alexandra Lozovschi

The glamorous Beverly Hills home that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt purchased as newlyweds has recently sold for a whopping $44.5 million. While the ex-couple hasn't owned the lavish estate since 2006 -- the pair scooped it up for around $13 million in 2001, one year after getting hitched -- the incredible Southern California mansion still holds notoriety as their former "love nest" to this day.

The one-acre property previously exchanged owners in 2020, when hedge-fund executive Jonathan Brook -- who had acquired the home from Aniston and Pitt following their 2005 divorce for $28 million -- sold it to an undisclosed buyer for $32.5 million. Brook's original asking price was a staggering $49 million.

Peek inside the gorgeous manse below!

French Normandy-Style Home

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac with gated entrances on two streets, the property includes a sprawling 11,173-square-foot main house and a championship tennis court with a two-story pavilion, whose upper level has been turned into a guest house. The compound spans a total of five bedrooms and 13 baths, with the guest house having its own living room as well.

The two-story, French Normandy-style main house dates back to the 1930s and was specifically built for movie titan Fredric March and his wife, actress Florence Eldridge, per Architectural Digest.

Designed by Hollywood architect Wallace Neff, the palatial residence features floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto a raised round patio, with a set of stairs flanked by lush hedges leading down to a massive pool with covered lounge chairs and al fresco dining areas on either side.

More stairs lead further down to a perfectly manicured lawn, with a long alcove providing access to the tennis court -- an addition made by Brook after securing the celebrity home. There's also an expansive front stone courtyard and additional patios, with "tropical and thickly" landscaping keeping away prying eyes.

Scroll for more photos!

Jen & Brad's Renovations

Brook was not the only one to upgrade the breathtaking estate. Aniston and Pitt also gave the house a major facelift during their tenure, embarking on a three-year renovation to outfit the home with a private screening room and a pub room. The latter is located on the lower level, with photos showing a four-stool counter and an elegant stone wall behind three massive glass cases for storing wines.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Aniston and Pitt brought in wood floors sourced from a 200-year-old French château for the pub room.

As for the screening room, pictured above, the former couple kept the original fireplace, putting in dark wood floors to complement the pitched ceiling.

Also on their list of renovations, heated marble floors were added to the kitchen.

Keep going for more photos!

Dining Room For 20

Despite the vast remodels, the residence "has kept all the architectural integrity of a bygone era," according to the listing, which also notes the dining room is capable of seating 20 guests. Pictured above, the spacious room is anchored by a large dark fireplace to match the wood floors, with ample windows letting in plenty of natural light.

The image above also shows a glimpse of the monochrome gourmet kitchen, which fits with the French-inspired design of the mansion. Equipped with customized black cabinetry and marble countertops, its white subway tile backsplash complements the black-and-white tile floors, with a breakfast nook and eat-in area completing the package.

Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

Upstairs, four bedrooms are adjoined by a private gym, with the master suite boasting its own fireplace, large closets, and a spa-like bathroom.

On the lower level, the light-filled grand room (pictured above) has stone walls interrupted by floor-to-ceiling windows with a gorgeous view of the cozy outdoor lounge area and fireplace. On another side, glass doors, spanning the entire room, open to a breathtaking view of the pool and backyard, with a lounge area that is the perfect spot for outdoor dining.

