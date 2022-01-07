A Look Inside Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Former Newlywed Mansion

The glamorous Beverly Hills home that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt purchased as newlyweds has recently sold for a whopping $44.5 million. While the ex-couple hasn't owned the lavish estate since 2006 -- the pair scooped it up for around $13 million in 2001, one year after getting hitched -- the incredible Southern California mansion still holds notoriety as their former "love nest" to this day.
The one-acre property previously exchanged owners in 2020, when hedge-fund executive Jonathan Brook -- who had acquired the home from Aniston and Pitt following their 2005 divorce for $28 million -- sold it to an undisclosed buyer for $32.5 million. Brook's original asking price was a staggering $49 million.
Peek inside the gorgeous manse below!